US Announces New Additional $250 Visa Integrity Fee For Tourists, Students, Others

The United States has announced the introduction of a new $250 Visa Integrity Fee targeting most non-immigrant visa categories, including those for tourism, education, and workers, which takes effect in fiscal year 2025.

The fee will be charged in addition to existing visa application costs.

The new surcharge will apply to a wide range of visa categories, including B-1/B-2 (business and tourist), F and M (students), H-1B (skilled workers), and J (exchange visitors).

Only diplomatic and international organization visas A and G categories will remain exempt.

The B-1/B-2 visa that currently costs $185 (approximately N292,000) will now total around $435 (about N686,000) with the additional Integrity Fee.

The US government describes the Visa Integrity Fee as a compliance measure aimed at encouraging lawful behavior and discouraging visa overstays. The fee is positioned as an added incentive for nonimmigrant visa holders to adhere strictly to the terms of their stay.

Applicants who fully comply with visa conditions, such as departing the country within five days after their authorised stay, may qualify for a refund. However, in most cases, waivers, discounts, or exemptions will not be granted.

Beyond the immediate $250 charge, the fee is expected to rise annually from 2026, with adjustments overseen by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) based on inflation.

This has raised concerns among frequent travelers, international students, and employers who rely on foreign talent, particularly in countries with high volumes of US visa applications.

As implementation nears, prospective visitors are advised to factor in the increased cost when planning travel, study, or employment in the US.

The Visa Integrity Fee is described in the law as a recurring surcharge, with its amount set to be indexed to inflation starting in 2026. While applicants are allowed to request a refund, it is not automatically granted.

To be eligible, individuals must provide proof of full compliance with all visa conditions. This includes documented evidence of timely departure from the United States.