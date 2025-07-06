A carer caught on camera abusing an 88-year-old dementia patient later secured a job at Homerton Hospital—and even won an award, despite an ongoing criminal investigation.

Bilikesu Olagunju, 42, was filmed violently handling John Attard just six days into her first assignment as a carer. In the disturbing footage, she stripped the frail naked, drugged him across the floor, threatened to b+at him, and ignored his pleas that she was hurting him. He was found unresponsive the next day and d+ed in hospital a week later.

Olagunju was charged and recently pleaded guilty to one count of ill-treatment or willful neglect while acting as a care worker. At Woolwich Crown Court, she received a six-week suspended sentence and was ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid work.

Despite the abuse being captured on CCTV and reported to authorities, Olagunju later secured a job on the str+ke ward at Homerton Hospital. The hospital admitted it was unaware of the criminal probe and ongoing concerns surrounding her DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checks, which should have flagged the allegations.

Shockingly, 18 months after John’s d+ath, Olagunju received the hospital’s “Bumble Bee Award” in July 2024, which recognizes support staff for compassionate care. A now-deleted social media post by Homerton Hospital congratulated her, calling her part of its “Patient Experience Team.”

The victim’s son, Chris Attard, said he only learned of Olagunju’s hospital role and award after her sentencing. “It’s sickening,” he said. “She should never have been near vulnerable patients again.”

The hospital says it is now reviewing the case and how Olagunju was employed despite the serious allegations.







