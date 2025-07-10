Trial Of Suspected Killers Of 13 Wedding Travellers Begins In Jos

The Plateau State Police Command on Thursday arraigned 22 suspected killers of the travelers who were killed in Mangun community, Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

Thirteen of the travellers were killed, while many others were injured in the attack by suspected mobs while on their way to Qua community in Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau.

The victims, comprising 32 men, women, and children, were traveling in an 18-seater bus from Basawa community in Sabon Gari LGA, Kaduna State, to attend a wedding ceremony when they ran into the assailants.

Arraigning the suspects before the State High Court, the prosecuting counsel, S.I. Ikutanwa, sought the court’s permission for the suspects to take their plea on the four-count charges.

However, the defense counsel, Garba Pwol, objected to the plea application, citing that two of the 22 suspects were minors, which rendered the charges incompetent.

According to the defense counsel, the two suspects in question were 13 and 17 years old, and the law does not allow minors to be exposed to such proceedings. The defense counsel asked the court for time to file an objection.

Responding to the defense counsel’s position, the prosecuting counsel argued that since two of the suspects were below 18 years, their names should be expunged, and the remaining 20 suspects be allowed to take their plea.

Commenting on the arguments presented by both councils, the presiding judge, Justice Boniface Ngyon, ruled that it was safer not to take their plea on Thursday, instead, an amended plea would be taken on Friday, excluding the minors.





Justice Ngyon therefore ordered the accused persons to be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case to Friday, July 11, 2025, to enable the prosecutor amend the charges.



