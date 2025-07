The iconic Onome Ebi has officially hung up her boots for the Super Falcons, closing an extraordinary 22-year chapter with the Nigerian national team.

At 42, she leaves as the longest-serving player in Nigerian football history—male or female—a testament to her dedication, resilience, and unmatched legacy, winning Four WAFCON Gold trophies.

In 2023 she became the first African footballer, male or female, to play in 6 FIFA World Cup tournaments.