South East Traditional Rulers Council Abolish " Eze Ndigbo " Title For Igbos In Diaspora

The Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers has officially abolished the use of the title "Eze Ndigbo" by Igbo leaders residing outside Igbo land. This decision was announced in a communique signed by His Royal Majesty, Eze (Dr.) E.C. Okeke, CFR (Eze Imo), His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe (Leader), and the chairmen of the Traditional Councils of Enugu, Anambra, Abia, and Ebonyi States.

OFFICIAL RESOLUTION ON THE TITLE FOR IGBO LEADERS IN DIASPORA

The Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers appreciates the efforts of Igbo leaders in Diaspora in unifying Ndigbo and fostering peaceful coexistence with host communities. Their commitment to promoting Igbo culture and traditions is highly commendable. However, the council deems it necessary to provide clarity regarding the use of the title "Eze" outside Igbo land.

Clarifications on the Use of the Title “Eze”

1. “Eze” is a sacred traditional title exclusively reserved for recognized traditional rulers in the Southeast, as sanctioned by Igbo customs, culture, and state legislation.





2. A true “Eze” is enthroned and coronated by his community or kingdom following traditional rites, divinations, and sacred ancestral ceremonies.





3. An “Eze” must have a kingdom or community to govern. The title is not honorary or symbolic; it signifies rulership over a defined territory.





4. The “Ofo” is a symbol of authority bestowed upon a traditional ruler by his people, signifying his spiritual and cultural legitimacy.





5. The title of “Eze” cannot be conferred on individuals residing outside Igbo communities. It is not a political or ceremonial title but one deeply rooted in Igbo tradition and heritage.





*Introduction of the Approved Title: "Onyendu Ndigbo"*





To resolve the long-standing controversy surrounding the improper use of the title “Eze Ndigbo” outside Igbo land, the Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers has unanimously approved “Onyendu Ndigbo” (Igbo Leader in Diaspora) as the official designation for any Igbo leader in foreign lands or outside Nigeria.





All Igbo leaders in Diaspora are required to adopt this new title immediately. This directive extends to all official documents, signposts, letterheads, and public representations.





*Implications of Non-Compliance*





Failure to comply with this directive, especially after a competent court ruling on the matter, will be considered a serious act of defiance, misconduct, and disregard for Igbo traditional authority and judicial pronouncements. Compliance, on the other hand, will foster better recognition, reconciliation, and cooperation between Igbo leaders abroad and traditional/government authorities at home.





*Final Words from the Southeast Traditional Rulers Council*





The Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers welcomes all Igbo leaders in Diaspora into this new era of cultural unity and mutual respect. We extend our hand of fellowship to all Igbo leaders abroad and urge them to embrace this resolution for the collective growth and advancement of Ndigbo.





As custodians of Igbo heritage, we must work together to uphold the dignity of our culture and traditions, ensuring they are respected and preserved at all times.