Rifle-toting NYC Shooter Shane Tamura Kills 4, Police Officer In New York

A 36-year-old married police officer and three other people were shot and killed by a crazed gunman who stormed a swanky Midtown skyscraper early Monday evening sparking mayhem in Midtown before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The 27-year-old maniac, identified as Las Vegas resident Shane Tamura, barged into the 44-story building which houses Blackstone and the NFL headquarters armed with a rifle and opened fire at around 6:30 p.m. during the evening rush.

Tamura, who authorities said had a “documented mental health history,” unleashed his rampage after setting foot in the lobby, first gunning down officer Didarul Islam, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a Monday evening press conference.

Tamura then fatally shot a woman who was hiding behind a pillar as he continued “spraying” the lobby of 345 Park Avenue with bullets, Tisch said.

The lone gunman didn’t stop there as he marched to the elevators and pumped a bullet into a security guard who took cover behind a desk, police said.

In a chilling moment of apparent mercy, the wacko spared the life of a woman who came face to face with the killer as she exited an elevator, according to Tisch.

Tamura then took the lift up to the 33rd floor, home to Rudin Management offices, where he “fired as he traveled,” striking and killing one person before shooting himself in the chest.

Tamura was seen splayed out on the ground, apparently already dead, in a shocking photo

Another man was also shot in the lobby and survived his injuries.