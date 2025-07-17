RCCG Pastor Absconds With $8,000 Church Money , Abandons Wife In South Africa

A pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has absconded with $8,000 belonging to the church.

The RCCG pastor also abandoned his wife in South Africa to marry another woman in the United States.

The wife of the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Folu Adeboye, disclosed this when she ministered at a programme organised for men in the church.

A video of the event showed Adeboye saying that the money was given to the unnamed pastor for missions in South Africa.

Adeboye said the pastor absconded with the money and abandoned his wife in South Africa.

She revealed that the incident occurred when she went to Cape Town in South Africa for missions and had to preach in the RCCG parish where the man was the pastor. The place used for service was an eatery.

She said while ministering, a woman came and was packing the chairs at the venue, apparently telling the worshippers their time was up since the place was rented.

She said she was taken aback by the action of the woman and asked the pastor what it would cost to get a permanent site for the parish.

The pastor, whom she said was from Ekiti State, told her that with $8,000, they could begin the process of raising funds to buy a permanent site for the parish.

Adeboye said the cleric told her tourism was a thriving business in South Africa that the money would be used to buy a fairly used vehicle and handed over to a tourism agency that will be giving returns to the church, which would eventually be used to buy a permanent site.

Adeboye said she was excited at the suggestion and quickly got the money and handed it over to him.

Unknown to her, the pastor had a different plan.

She disclosed that as soon as the pastor collected the money, he travelled to the U.S. and left his wife in South Africa.

Church Times quoted Adeboye as saying that the cleric went to the U.S. to marry another woman, adding: “The woman she abandoned in South Africa is presently in a terrible state now almost running mad.

“RCCG men, what are we going to do?

“Are we going to continue with such a lying spirit, a deceitful spirit to the God of the kingdom?

“That is why we have this landmark meeting.

“We must go back to the old path where we look up to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith. We must get to the point where we say wherever He leads, we follow.

“We were in this bush (referring to Redemption City on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway). For three years, there was no light.

“We went back to the days of the lantern and we were grinding with stone, whereas where we were coming from we had grinding machines, we had washing machines.”