Police Planted N300m Drugs On Me , Nigerian Tells Indian Court

byCKN NEWS -
0



A 39-year-old Nigerian man, Frank Nandi, has told an Indian court that officers of the Worli unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell planted drugs on him shortly after he was arrested in Mumbai’s Malad area.

It was learnt on Tuesday that Nandi was apprehended on Saturday following a tip-off.

According to the Times of India on Monday, officers reportedly laid an ambush near PJ Colony on Orlem Marve Road, where they intercepted Nandi, who was carrying a bag.

During the search, police claimed to have recovered 200 grams of white powder from the bag, which a preliminary field test confirmed to be cocaine.

The seized quantity is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore (approximately N360 million).

A Honda City car was also reportedly confiscated from Nandi.

He was subsequently brought before a Holiday Court on Sunday, where the police sought his remand for further investigation.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال