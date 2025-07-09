Police Planted N300m Drugs On Me , Nigerian Tells Indian Court

A 39-year-old Nigerian man, Frank Nandi, has told an Indian court that officers of the Worli unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell planted drugs on him shortly after he was arrested in Mumbai’s Malad area.

It was learnt on Tuesday that Nandi was apprehended on Saturday following a tip-off.

According to the Times of India on Monday, officers reportedly laid an ambush near PJ Colony on Orlem Marve Road, where they intercepted Nandi, who was carrying a bag.

During the search, police claimed to have recovered 200 grams of white powder from the bag, which a preliminary field test confirmed to be cocaine.

The seized quantity is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore (approximately N360 million).

A Honda City car was also reportedly confiscated from Nandi.

He was subsequently brought before a Holiday Court on Sunday, where the police sought his remand for further investigation.