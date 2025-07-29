PDP Sole Councillorship Winner Emerges Yaba LCDA House Leader

In a dramatic twist that has rattled political circles in Lagos, Hon. Babatunde Dosumu, the only opposition councillor elected during the last local government elections, has emerged as the Leader of the Legislative House in Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Dosumu, who won the Ward D (Abule Oja) seat under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pulled off the surprise victory in an area historically dominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His election as House Leader has triggered fresh political tension, especially within the ruling APC.

Sources say Dosumu’s rise has worsened existing rifts between former Yaba LCDA Chairman, Kayode Omiyale, and House of Representatives member, Moshood Oshun both of whom hail from the same ward Dosumu now represents.

The development has fueled speculation of deeper cracks within Lagos APC, with growing whispers on the streets that internal wranglings could reshape the party’s grip ahead of future elections.

Dosunmu was a former member of APC before defecting to PDP where he contested for the election