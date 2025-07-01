PDP Factions Reunite , Reinstate Sam Anyanwu As National Secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reaffirmed Senator Samuel Anyanwu as its substantive National Secretary, thereby ending weeks of internal wrangling and speculation over the position.





The decision was reached during the party’s 100th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja yesterday.





Briefing journalists after the session, PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, said the meeting had a single agenda: to review the outcome of the party’s recent engagement with Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the matter.





“As you can see, we just rose from our 100th NEC meeting. This meeting was a one-agenda meeting, which is to discuss the outcome of our interaction with INEC as regards the National Secretary,” Damagum said.





He confirmed that NEC unanimously resolved that Senator Anyanwu should continue in his role as National Secretary.

He also announced that the party’s much-anticipated national convention had been deferred to the next NEC meeting, now scheduled for July 23, 2025.





Damagum assured members that the rescheduled convention will strictly adhere to INEC regulations, with official notices to be jointly signed by him and Senator Anyanwu.





“We all combined in one effort. We were all together, and we all agreed that Senator Anyanwu will continue to act as national secretary,” he stated.





Addressing concerns that the meeting might mark a new low for the party, Damagum dismissed such speculation as baseless, pointing to the full attendance of PDP governors and key stakeholders as a clear indication of unity and institutional strength.





He said: “To our detractors who thought this meeting would be incongruous and mark the end of the party, the beauty of the PDP is that we know how to solve our problems. We are free and united.”





The Acting National Chairman also signaled an end to the recent wave of public dissent and contradictory press releases within the party, saying NEC’s decision marks a new chapter of cohesion and forward planning.

Also speaking at the meeting, the chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, declared that the party is united, dismissing any notion of factions, coalitions or internal divisions within the party.





Mohammed reaffirmed the PDP’s resolve to remain a formidable force in Nigeria’s political landscape, stating that the party was focused on delivering good governance and restoring public confidence.

“This is a miracle of the PDP, the party that has history, pedigree, and the human capital to deliver Nigeria. We have been engrossed in controversies and challenges, not created by us, but created for us. Yet, we have been navigating them successfully, unlike other parties,” Mohammed said.





He praised the National Working Committee, NWC, for its efforts in resolving internal disagreements and strengthening party unity, noting that visible signs of discord had been addressed in recent weeks.





“The NWC has collapsed all differences and wranglings. They met before this meeting. What you’ve been seeing in terms of press releases and counter-statements has stopped, and you will not see them again,” he said.





Mohammed also acknowledged the role of the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Assembly caucuses, and state chapters in keeping the party united and effective, particularly at the grassroots level.





“There is no element of wrangling in the state chapters. And that is where our strengths lie. We thank you, our state chairmen, for keeping the party alive, often with limited resources, and ensuring that PDP remains intact and functional,” he noted.





Dismissing recent media reports of defections and internal rifts, Mohammed described such narratives as ‘cosmetic’ and designed to weaken the PDP’s image.





However, he insisted that the party has remained resilient and cohesive.





“The news of people leaving the party is all cosmetic. They were created to diminish us, but they have failed,” he said.





He further reiterated that there is no need for any parallel stakeholders’ meetings or unofficial coalitions, asserting that the entire party leadership was now aligned with the NWC.





“We are all on the same page. No excuse for coalition, no excuse to form any stakeholders’ meeting other than that of the NWC. We are solidly behind the NWC and the governors and will continue to work as the conscience of the party,” Governor Mohammed said.





He assured Nigerians and PDP supporters that the party will remain focused on delivering results and rebuilding trust.

“Please be assured that we will not disappoint Nigerians and our teeming supporters. We are committed to our role as the conscience of the party and will continue working together to ensure the PDP succeeds,” he added.





Present at the meeting were Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde; Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed; Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal; Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang; Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri; and Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri.





Also in attendance were Senator Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa West; Senator Abba Moro of Benue South; former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; and Professor Jerry Gana, a senior party figure and former minister.





Also present were PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku; Sunday Ude-Okoye, a notable PDP national officer; and Eddy Olafeso, former PDP Vice Chairman (South West).





Chief Ali Odefa, PDP National Vice Chairman for the South East, was also at the meeting, alongside Senator Ben Ndi Obi, a former presidential adviser; Adolphus Wabara, former Senate President; and Chief Bode George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman were also present at the meeting.





Equally present were former minister, Josephine Anenih; Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda; former lawmaker, Jones Onyereri from Imo State; Senator Austin Akobundu of Abia Central; and former Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel.





Security operatives disrupt meeting

Prior to the 100th NEC meeting yesterday, heavily armed security operatives had disrupted a scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees, BoT, at the party’s Wadata Plaza headquarters in Abuja, citing ‘orders from above’, forcing relocation of the meeting to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja’s Central Business District.





The incident sparked widespread outrage and allegations of Federal Government’s interference in the internal affairs of the country’s main opposition party.





Recall that both the NWC of the party and embattled national Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, had on Sunday, slated parallel meetings for yesterday to discuss the crisis within the party at its headquarters





The BoT meeting, which was convened to deliberate on the party’s deepening leadership crisis, was halted as members were barred from accessing the main hall by a combined team of police officers and operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.





Among those locked out was Chief Bode George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South West) and a prominent BoT member, who condemned the action in strong terms, accusing government of undermining democratic principles.





Speaking with journalists at the scene, Chief George warned against what he described as creeping authoritarianism, drawing comparisons to repressive regimes.





“Do you want to turn us into North Korea? Or transform this country into Russia? We will not allow it. Nigerians will not allow it,” he declared.





The PDP has been enmeshed in a power tussle centred on the controversial reinstatement of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary and the planned 100th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting.

The BoT had raised concerns over what it described as unconstitutional decisions and sought to intervene through yesterday’s meeting.





Asked what the next steps would be, Chief George was defiant, saying, “of course, we will hold the meeting today (yesterday). We will hold the meeting.’’





He explained that the security personnel claimed they were acting on conflicting notices issued the previous day and were deployed to maintain law and order.





But George, while dismissing their justification, suggesting a more sinister motive, said: “You can hear it, you know—biblically. This is the voice of Jacob, but the hand of Esau. Whoever issued the order from above, we’ve heard it before.’





He called for restraint and urged the government to respect due process, warning that external interference would only worsen the crisis.





“The PDP is not a private enterprise. You don’t resolve its issues from the outside. You must sit down and talk,” he said.





George also urged the federal government to focus on the country’s mounting socio-economic challenges, rather than meddling in party affairs.





He said: “We have more pressing problems—economic, financial, educational, infrastructural. They should focus on those.’





“Let them be very careful. Everyone must be allowed to act in accordance with the law of the land.’’

At press time, the disrupted BoT meeting had been relocated to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja’s Central Business District from the party headquarters.





Police never sealed PDP secretariat in Abuja – FCT command

Dismissing the allegation, FCT police command said it never sealed the party’s secretariat at Wuse Zone 5, in Abuja.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said: “The command wishes to categorically state that this information is false, misleading, and does not reflect the true situation on the ground.





“Police officers were only deployed to the venue to maintain law and order and ensure public safety, in line with their constitutional mandate.





“At no time was the secretariat sealed off by the Police. The Commissioner of Police, FCT, urges media outlets to verify information through the office of the command police public relations officer before disseminating.”





PDP govs angry over embarrassment of BoT members – Wabara, Makarfi

Following the action of the security operatives, governors elected on the platform of the party were visibly outraged.

BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and Secretary, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, expressed deep frustration before the meeting commenced, emphasising the urgency of unity within the party.





Makarfi explained that he had initially arrived at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, where a pre-meeting involving governors, National Working Committee, NWC, members, and minority leaders of the National Assembly was scheduled to take place.





“I arrived at 10:00 am at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge as instructed. The meeting involved the governors, the National Working Committee, and the National Assembly minority leadership. Its purpose was to bridge gaps within the party, ensuring we could convene as a united front at the planned NEC meeting, rather than emerging divided.





“The governors were visibly upset and questioned why such an embarrassment had occurred. By then, the chairman had already made alternative arrangements, which is why it was decided to hold the meeting here to avoid further issues,” Makarfi said.





He further condemned the interference, warning that it posed a serious threat to Nigeria’s democracy.





“This kind of interference is unacceptable. It undermines our democracy and the rights of opposition parties to operate freely. We will not be deterred; we remain committed to resolving our internal issues and presenting a strong, united front to the Nigerian people,” he added.





Wabara, in his remarks, described the blockade as an affront to the PDP and the democratic process.

“This morning, I nearly stepped out of my car when I witnessed the treatment of some individuals. I told my driver, ‘No, move,’ as it was deeply embarrassing.





“However, I urge everyone to remain patient. We must not allow this provocation to distract us from our mission to rebuild and strengthen our party,” he said.





Wabara emphasised the historical significance of the meeting and the importance of transparency in party proceedings.

He said: “Let me emphasise that this is a particularly special BoT meeting. I want it on record that it remains our 80th BoT meeting. We will proceed accordingly so that, in the future, when questions arise, people will understand the extraordinary circumstances under which it was held.





“Despite the challenges, we are determined to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that the PDP remains a viable alternative for Nigerians.”





Stop de-marketing our party, Damagum cautions PDP members

Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, also issued a strong warning to party members against actions that could undermine the party’s unity and credibility, urging them to prioritise the PDP’s values and collective interest over personal grievances.





He said: “The issue that recently caused tension and division within our ranks has been thoroughly discussed, and a decision has been reached.





“Unfortunately, it was a painful one, and I will not delve into the details now. We will address this further at the appropriate time.”





Amid speculation that the meeting was merely an extended caucus session, Damagum firmly clarified that it was a formal NEC meeting, convened in accordance with the party’s constitution and aimed at ensuring regulatory compliance.





“After extensive consultations with our leaders, governors, and leaders of various party organs, we have decided to proceed with this NEC meeting. This is our NEC, and it will focus on one key agenda item to ensure we remain compliant with regulatory requirements and avoid any complications,” he explained.





The acting chairman also cautioned members against engaging in public conduct that could damage the PDP’s image, warning of possible sabotage by external actors.





“I want to reiterate my welcome to all of you and urge party faithful to refrain from arbitrarily demarketing our party. The strength of our party lies in our ability to resolve our issues in our own unique way,” he said.





Reaffirming his commitment to upholding the integrity and internal cohesion of the PDP, Damagum assured that a media briefing would follow the NEC meeting to communicate its resolutions.





“Once we conclude our meeting, we will brief the media accordingly,” he said.





No victor, no vanquished, PDP, democracy won, says Saraki

Reacting to the development last night, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said the successful completion of the NEC meeting was victory for the nation’s democracy.





He said: “Our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, successfully concluded the 100th edition of its National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting. It was a symbolic gathering as the meeting could have either been the breaking point, going by events of the last 48 hours or the junction to cross the Rubicon and march forward into greater heights. Our esteemed leaders chose the latter.





“Today (yesterday), there was no victor and no vanquished. The winner today is the PDP. Another winner is Nigeria’s democracy because, without a vibrant opposition, democracy dies. Again, millions of our party members and supporters, who are located in all the 774 LGAs across the country also emerged winners.





To achieve victory for the party and the great people under its golden umbrella, all the leaders at the meeting resolved to jettison our differences and rally together to pursue a common goal: forget the past, rebuild trust that might have been broken, and give peace a chance.





“I am particularly happy about the meeting for two reasons. One, we all agreed on the need for unity as a way of sending a signal to the entire nation that PDP can only wax stronger.





“This is because we have to live up to the expectations of the generality of our people as the only alternative, capable of providing good leadership to our country. Two, the spirit of give and take dominated our frank discussions.





‘’From this point, we need to continue working further for unity, co-operation and stability towards the next NEC meeting fixed for July 23. After that, we will focus on having a hitch-free national convention.





‘’As the chairman of the National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee set up by the PDP Governors Forum in May, I want to appreciate all our leaders, particularly, those who have to make huge sacrifice by conceding their earlier stands on some contending issues as a way of achieving peace, unity and stability in the party.





‘’I thank all our leaders who chose to act in the interest of the party, even at the expense of their personal and partisan comfort. Overall, all glory be to Almighty Allah for taking us this far.





‘’The success of today’s NEC meeting is an indication that we have made some progress. We will continue to strive to strengthen the party and I am sure from now on, all hands will be on deck to achieve this noble purpose.’’



