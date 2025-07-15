Nyesom Wike Cautions Gov Okpebholo Against Probing Obaseki

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has warned Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State against embarking on a probe of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki, urging him instead to focus on the development of the state.

Okpebholo, last Friday, said that his administration will set up a commission of inquiry to look into ex-Governor Godwin Obaseki’s records.

The governor made the disclosure while speaking to party leaders, youths, market women, civil servants, professional bodies and groups during a victory parade held at the Government House, Benin City, the state capital.

Speaking in Benin City on Sunday evening, Wike said that probing Obaseki would yield no meaningful results and could distract the governor from the task of governance.

“If there is someone who would have encouraged Okpebholo to probe and prosecute Obaseki, that person should be me, but what I suffered in ensuring that he returned for a second term and how he paid me back is now in the past,” Wike said, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, on Monday

“We must pass through this process in life, move on for the development of Edo State. Don’t do it, I’m the one who should have told you to pursue this man, I know what I’ve gone through,” he added.

The FCT minister said personal grievances should not cloud the mission of governance, even though he admitted that Obaseki had treated him unfairly.

“I should be the one to prosecute Obaseki, but what is it in life when God has given you a position? If it were to be his power, you won’t be here, but God has told him, you don’t have it, and I have given it to whom I want to give,” he said.

Addressing former Edo State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Wike publicly acknowledged past tensions between them and tendered an apology.

“Leader, I know how pained you are and what you passed through, I know the sufferings you suffered, and it was like a humiliation to you. I was part of it because I humiliated you,” Wike admitted. “I apologised on national TV to you, sorry for what I did to you, leave it and let them carry their wahala and go, focus on the development of Edo, and you will see what you will achieve at the end of the day.”

Wike had visited Benin to commission the New Edo Line Terminal, the second phase of the Edo State Benin Central Bus Terminal.

However, the event was cancelled following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.



