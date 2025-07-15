Nigerian Man Arrested For Stabbing His 63-year-old Mother-in-law To Death In Canada

The 63 years old grandma travelled to Canada to pay a visit to her 32 years old daughter, Lydia and her 36 years old son in law, Lucky Ogbejiele.

She was happy to have a good bonding time with her grandkids.

She said her mother had arrived from Nigeria to visit her and her children.

“What was meant to be a joyful family visit turned into a heartbreaking nightmare that changed our lives forever,”

On July 1, 2025, Lydia just got back from work at around 11pm when she saw Lucky, her hubby coming out of the house in his work uniform going to work. When Lucky saw her, he turned back and followed her inside.

She asked him if he was going to work and he said he had resigned. Lydia was surprised. When they entered the house, he locked the door, grabbed a kn!fe and started stabb!ng her on different parts of her body

She struggled with him and managed to escape from the house. Officers were called to the scene and Lucky fled from the house immediately the police arrived.

When the police checked the house, they discovered that Lucky had stabbed grandma multiple times and she was pronounced dead on the scene. Their two kids were found unhurt. Lucky was found by the police the following day in a wooded area with injuries that appeared self-inflicted.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, forcible confinement and choking