Nigeria Being Pressured By U.S Govt To Accept Venezuelan Criminals..Foreign Affairs Minister Tuggar

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Nigeria's Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, has revealed that the United States is applying pressure on several African countries, including Nigeria, to accept Venezuelan nationals being deported, some of whom are inmates.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, July 10, 2025, Tuggar described the US request as “problematic” and warned it would be difficult for Nigeria to accept deportees with criminal records, especially those with no connection to the country.

The revelation sheds light on the diplomatic complexities between Washington and African nations amid growing scrutiny of America’s immigration policies and how they affect the Global South. 

Tuggar’s remarks have sparked a wave of online reactions, with many Nigerians questioning why their country is being considered for what some describe as a "dumping ground" for non-African migrants.



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال