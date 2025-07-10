Nigeria Being Pressured By U.S Govt To Accept Venezuelan Criminals..Foreign Affairs Minister Tuggar

Nigeria's Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, has revealed that the United States is applying pressure on several African countries, including Nigeria, to accept Venezuelan nationals being deported, some of whom are inmates.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, July 10, 2025, Tuggar described the US request as “problematic” and warned it would be difficult for Nigeria to accept deportees with criminal records, especially those with no connection to the country.

The revelation sheds light on the diplomatic complexities between Washington and African nations amid growing scrutiny of America’s immigration policies and how they affect the Global South.

Tuggar’s remarks have sparked a wave of online reactions, with many Nigerians questioning why their country is being considered for what some describe as a "dumping ground" for non-African migrants.







