NADCEL 2025 : Tinubu Vows To Fully Support Army With Weapons, Intelligence, Welfare





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the Nigerian military full authorization to take decisive action against terrorists, insurgents, bandits, and separatist elements threatening the unity and territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima at the grand finale of the 2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) held at Murtala Square, Kaduna, the President reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering support for the Armed Forces and all security agencies in their mission to secure the country.

“To the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, I say this with absolute clarity: the time to rise is now. You have my full authorization and the trust of the Nigerian people to confront and defeat those who seek to undermine our nation,” Tinubu declared.

He described terrorism, banditry, insurgency, and separatism as existential threats that must be defeated, assuring the military of robust government backing in terms of modern weaponry, actionable intelligence, and improved welfare.

“These evils do not discriminate. They destroy churches and mosques alike, and orphan children without asking their tribe or faith,” the President noted. “But under this administration, the welfare and strength of our armed forces remain paramount.”

President Tinubu also paid tribute to fallen heroes and wounded personnel, acknowledging their sacrifices in defense of the nation.

“Many of our finest have fallen in the line of duty. Some now lie in silence beneath the soil of a grateful nation, others carry the wounds of oath as living reminders of sacrifices made in our name. Their blood will not be shed in vain.”

He further commended military families for their resilience, particularly praising the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) and Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA) for their unwavering support on the home front.

“We have no other country but Nigeria. We must not mortgage our future to division, indifference, or delay. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria and long live our Armed Forces.”

In his address, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, reiterated the Nigerian Army’s historic role as a pillar of national unity since its founding in 1863. He emphasized that the ongoing transformation within the Army is centered on professionalism and troop welfare.

“This year’s NADCEL theme, ‘Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for the Nigerian Army Transformation Drive’, reflects our renewed focus on building a motivated and professional force.”

Lt. Gen. Oluyede assured Nigerians that the Army, working in synergy with the Navy, Air Force, and other security agencies, is determined to neutralize all security threats and safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

The grand finale of NADCEL 2025 featured a military parade, tactical demonstrations, an exhibition of military hardware, and displays showcasing the operational readiness of various Army corps.

The ceremony was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; and former Army Chiefs Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

Also in attendance were the Emir of Dass (Bauchi State), top military brass, traditional rulers, members of the diplomatic corps, lawmakers, and other dignitaries from across the country.

The 2025 NADCEL celebration not only showcased the strength and professionalism of the Nigerian Army but also reaffirmed the government’s resolve to secure the nation and support its defenders.