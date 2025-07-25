Killer Of Kogi Journalist Commits Suicide

Ayo Pelumi, suspected killer of a photo journalist based in Kogi State, has reportedly committed suicide.

The suspect allegedly murdered his friend identified as Ayo Aiyepeku around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

He was said to have smashed the victim’s on the head with an iron object, which rendered him unconscious, and thereafter proceeded to dismember him.

It was gathered further that he loaded parts of the body inside his Hilux van and sped off to an unknown location, and returned few hours to meet security operatives, including Vigilantes and sympathisers, who responded to a distress call from the victim’s colleague at the premises.

In an attempt to speed off , the security operatives shot the tyres of his Hilux , but he managed to escape from the scene.

However, at about 2.00pm on Thursday , the police acting on a tip off stormed into a lodge where the corpse of the killer was recovered.

A bottle of coca cola and a snipper was said to have also been seen in the hotel room where his lifeless’ body was discovered .

One of the staff of the hotel who pleaded for anonymity, said Pelumi lodged in their hotel on Wednesday afternoon but was found dead around 1pm, on Thursday.

Thereafter, the management of the hotel alerted the police, who identified him as the prime suspect in the murder of Ayobami

The police took the corpse of the suspected killer to the mortuary of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, where it was deposited.



