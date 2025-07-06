Islamic Cleric Arrested For Raping 8 Year Old Girl

The Osun State Police Command has arrested an Islamic cleric, identified simply as Kadiri, for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Ede, Osun State.

The incident which occurred at Babasanya-Araka Ede led to a protest by an angry mob, who had attacked the suspect after he was seized.

The spokesperson of the command, Abiodun Ojelabi, who confirmed the incident to the Punch on Saturday, July 5, 2025 said police operatives were deployed to the scene after the matter was reported.

“The matter was reported, and we deployed operatives to the scene. When our men got to the scene, the Amotekun men who arrested him handed him over to us,” the PPRO said.

“So, he is in our custody already. But we want the Division to investigate before the matter is transferred to SCID. That is all that is available for now.”

Amotekun spokesperson, Idowu Yusuf, also confirmed the incident.

“The suspect is an Imam of a mosque. He also has an Arabic school in the area where he is teaching students Arabic. Further investigation is being done by the police,” he said.

On how the suspect was arrested, a resident of Babasanya-Araka, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said the victim was discovered bleeding, prompting her mother to inquire from her what had happened as she had gone missing a few hours earlier.

"The victim, about eight years old, was missing for some hours on Saturday, and her mother was already looking for her. When she was found, she was crying and bleeding. She was taken to the hospital in Ede, where she was checked,” the resident said.