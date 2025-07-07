“I Will No Longer Support Tinubu, Yoruba Traitors, I’ll Support The North’..Asari-Dokubo

Former Niger Delta militant and leader of the defunct Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has declared that he will no longer support Yoruba politicians because they have betrayed him and the Ijaw people.


In a video shared on social media platforms on Monday, Dokubo insisted that he is now politically aligned with politicians from Northern Nigeria because they are not traitors like their Yoruba counterparts.


The ex-militant accused Yoruba politicians and elite of turning against their long-standing allies from the Niger Delta after benefiting politically from them.


“The Yorubas have betrayed us. After all we did, they turned their backs on us,” Dokubo said in the video.


Continuing, he stated that given recent political realignments and what he perceives as a lack of loyalty from the South-West, he feels more positioned to build strategic alliances with Northern leaders, who he claims have shown more consistency and respect.


“The past sacrifices made by the Ijaw for the southern solidarity were not reciprocated,” he noted.


He referenced political cooperation during previous elections and governance battles as moments where the Ijaw stood firm for the South, only to be left out in the cold.

