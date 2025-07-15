I Lived With Buhari For 25 Years ..Ex Minister Isa Pantami

Former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami, has disclosed that he lived with former President Muhammadu Buhari for 25 years.

Pantami made this revelation on Tuesday whe he arrived Buhari's residence in Daura, Katsina State, following the former president's passing.

Pantami described his relationship with Buhari as one built on trust and mutual respect, spanning over two decades. He praised Buhari, stating that the late former president's name has always been synonymous with integrity, a quality he never doubted during their interactions.

“Muhammadu Buhari’s name is synonymous with integrity. One may argue if you don’t him but for those of us who interacted with him for several years, there is no doubt that his name is synonymous with integrity because I lived with him for 25 years and Almighty is my witness, I have never doubted that integrity through my interactions with him.

“Part of his legacy that I always remember is his patriotism, discipline and critical thinking,” Pantami note