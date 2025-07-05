Guild Of Editors Suspends Member Steve Osuji For One Year

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has suspended one of its members, Mr. Steve Osuji, for violation of the “off the record” provision in the Code of Ethics for journalists in Nigeria.

In a press statement on Friday by its President, Mr. Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild stated that there was an agreement that the keynote address delivered by the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, at its 25th Biennial National Convention in Enugu, was off-record and not for publication.

The Guild said that “despite this agreement, a senior journalist and member of the Guild, Mr. Steve Osuji, published an article based on the presentation on his social media platforms, breaching our Code of Ethics on confidentiality.”

The professional body said that it “takes this professional misconduct seriously, and has announced the suspension of Mr. Osuji from our professional body for one year, effective immediately.”

The NGE apologised to the Director-General of the DSS and the institution he represents for the embarrassment caused by Osuji’s actions.



