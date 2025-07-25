Gov Okpebholo's Threat: I Am Not Afraid To Visit Any State..Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has reacted to comments made by Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, that he must seek clearance before visiting Edo state.

Responding, Obi stated that he is not afraid of visiting any part of Nigeria.





He made the statement in Onitsha while presenting a ₦50 million cheque to his alma mater, Christ the King College (CKC), for infrastructural development.

The donation, made alongside other CKC Old Boys, is aimed at enhancing the institution's educational facilities.





CKC, founded in 1932, boasts notable alumni, including Dr. Peter Odili, former governor of Rivers State, and former Anambra governors Peter Obi and Willie Obiano.





Obi emphasized that his visits to various states are focused on supporting initiatives that promote national development, such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

Speaking at the event, Obi said:





“I am not afraid of visiting any state in Nigeria, particularly when the purpose is to support causes that contribute to nation-building, such as education, health, and poverty alleviation.”





He expressed disappointment that his recent visit to Benin was politicized, clarifying that the trip was aimed solely at supporting healthcare efforts in the state.





“I went to Benin to invest in a better life for the people. If they have good doctors and nurses, life will be better for them. What I expect the governor to do is to complement efforts aimed at improving society,” he said.