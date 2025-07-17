Gov Makinde, Bode George, Others Speak On Atiku’s Exit From PDP

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has tackled former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Speaking yesterday, he said it is better for anyone holding back the PDP to leave the party.

His reaction followed the resignation of the former vice president from the party. Atiku had conveyed his resignation in a letter addressed to the PDP ward chairman of Jada Ward 1, in Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The letter, dated July 14 and sighted by Daily Trust on Thursday, was confirmed as authentic by the former vice president’s media office.

In the letter, Atiku said his decision was driven by his belief that the PDP had strayed from its founding ideals.

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect,” he wrote.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the opportunities I have been given by the party. Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life. As a founding father of this esteemed party, it is indeed heart-breaking for me to make this decision. However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.

“I wish the party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support.”

Speaking to journalists after a colloquium to mark the 10th anniversary of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Makinde said:

“Politics is a game of interest. I don’t think his exit will make any dent on the PDP as a party. The PDP is an institution. We have freedom of entrance and exit. Anyone who holds the PDP down—it is better for such an individual to quit.

“What we must all realise is that players will come and go, governors will come and go, presidents will come and go, but our state and country will remain,” he added.

Also speaking, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), criticised Atiku’s use of Nigeria’s coat of arms on his resignation letter, describing it as both illegal and immoral.

Citing Section 6 of the Flag and Coat of Arms Act, Cap. F30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, Keyamo said it was an offence to use the national symbol without proper authorisation

The section quoted read: “Any person who, without the permission of the President or the Minister, uses or displays the National Flag or the Coat of Arms or any design or part thereof in connection with any trade, business, calling or profession, or for the purpose of advertising, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of one hundred naira or imprisonment for a term of six months, or to both.”

Keyamo argued that Atiku’s continued use of the coat of arms more than 18 years after leaving government was both legally questionable and morally wrong.

“It is morally reprehensible to use a symbol suggesting that you are acting on behalf of the authority it represents. It borders on impersonation.

“Imagine a situation where all former public officials continue to use the coat of arms in their personal or political communications—there would be chaos.”

He said it was his duty as a cabinet member and Senior Advocate of Nigeria to defend the law and advise Atiku to “be well guided.”

Keyamo also described the timing of the letter’s release as opportunistic. He said, “Releasing your letter of resignation from the PDP during this week of national mourning for our late President Muhammadu Buhari was clearly aimed at diverting attention. In fact, you prepared, typed, signed, and delivered that letter the morning after his death was announced.

“With the greatest respect, this shows that your obsession with your perennial presidential ambition knows no bounds—no sympathy, no empathy.”

A chieftain of of PDP Chief Bode George described described Atiku’s exit as good riddance to bad rubbish , stating that his leaving the party will not affect its success





Atiku’s journey





It is worthy of note that this will be the third time former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will be resigning from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 19 years.





Atiku, who served as vice president from 1999 to 2007 under the PDP, first left the party in 2006 following public fallout with then-President Olusegun Obasanjo, and contested the 2007 presidential election on the platform of the Action Congress (AC).





He returned to the PDP in 2009, but defected again in 2013, joining forces with late Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, Bukola Saraki, Nasir El-Rufai, and other prominent politicians to form the All Progressives Congress (APC). He sought the APC presidential ticket but was unsuccessful. The alliance eventually led to the APC’s victory in the 2015 general elections.





Atiku re-joined the PDP in 2017, ran for president in 2019 and 2023 under its banner, and has now exited the party once again.



