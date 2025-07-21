Femi Fani-Kayode Set To Marry 3rd Wife

Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister and prominent political figure, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, is set to take a third wife. His soon to be bride; a stunningly beautiful lady called Adaugo who he has dated for over two years.

Adaugo, who is 29 years old, hails from Abia state and runs a thriving interior design business.

She is a devout Pentecostal Christian, a graduate of one of the top private universities in the country and is described by those who know her as a kind, gentle and highly respectful soul that prefers to keeps a low profile and that shies away from publicity.

Fani-Kayode’s first wife, Regina, is a Ghanaian ex-Beauty Queen who lives in Accra where she runs her businesses and is deeply involved in Christian ministry.

She is a strong evangelical Christian and friends say she has immense influence over FFK who never takes a major decision without her. Together, they share a daughter.

Despite the distance the two have maintained love, mutual respect and a strong bond grounded in spiritual understanding and a shared history.

His second wife, the ex-beauty Queen Precious Chikwendu, with whom he shares four sons, also remains a prominent figure in his life.

Though officially divorced their relationship has evolved into one of rare cordiality.

She reportedly enjoys unrestricted access to their sons and remains warmly embraced within his inner circle.

The arrival of Adaugo into the Fani-Kayode family has been received in good spirits, with sources confirming that the environment around the former Minister is one of peace, mutual respect and emotional maturity.

Insiders say that Fani-Kayode has worked intentionally to ensure harmony among his wives, former and present a rare but commendable approach that has earned him quiet praise from those who know him well.

