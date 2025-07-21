Ex-Adamawa APC Guber Candidate Binani Dumps Party , Defects To ADC

Former Adamawa gubernatorial candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a video making the rounds, Senator Binani declared she is now a member of the coalition backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

She spoke to her supporters while holding the ADC flag, publicly declaring her allegiance to the opposition party.

“We have embraced the ADC, and we’re ready to move forward under its banner,” Binani said during the address.

“We ask God to separate us from those who are corrupting the party while pretending to walk with us.”

Binani had contested the 2023 governorship election under the ruling APC, where she gave the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a strong challenge in one of the most dramatic elections in Nigeria that year.