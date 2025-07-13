ECOWAS Chairman Mourns Buhari's Death

ECOWAS Chairman and Serria Leone President Julius Maada Bio has express his condolences to the Nigerians on the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari

Here was his post

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On behalf of the people of the Republic of Sierra Leone, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to the people of Nigeria during this incredibly difficult time.

This is truly a devastating loss, and our thoughts are with you all."



