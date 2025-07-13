ECOWAS Chairman Mourns Buhari's Death

byCKN NEWS -
0


 ECOWAS Chairman and Serria Leone President Julius Maada Bio has express his condolences to the Nigerians on the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari 

Here was his post

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 

On behalf of the people of the Republic of Sierra Leone, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to the people of Nigeria during this incredibly difficult time. 

This is truly a devastating loss, and our thoughts are with you all."


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال