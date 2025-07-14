Breaking : Buhari’s Burial Postponed To Tuesday

The burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari has been postponed to Tuesday, contrary to earlier reports that it would take place on Monday in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

CKNNews had earlier reported that Buhari died on Sunday afternoon at a London clinic after a prolonged illness, aged 82.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, confirmed the change in schedule on Monday afternoon, speaking with reporters.

He said that following consultations with the family and other stakeholders, the former President would be buried in Daura by 2 pm on Tuesday.

CKNNews had earlier reported that the body of the late former President would arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, two days after his passing was announced.

The remains will be received by a high-powered Federal Government delegation led by Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The delegation, acting on the orders of President Bola Tinubu, departed Nigeria early Monday morning for London, following news of Buhari’s death at the London Clinic.

Upon arrival in the UK, the team was welcomed by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, among other dignitaries.

Top government officials, political allies, and past heads of state are scheduled to pay their last respects as Nigeria bids farewell to one of its most prominent leaders.