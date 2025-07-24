Breaking : Brief Profile Of New APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda

Plateau State born politician Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda , the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs was today picked as the new APC National Chairman.

His emergence was formally announced on Thursday during the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the APC in Abuja, where party leaders gathered to chart a new direction ahead of the 2027 general election.

Brief Profile

- Born: August 8, 1968, Dungung, Kanke LGA, Plateau State, Nigeria.

- Family: Son of the late Rev. and Mrs. Toma Yilwatda.

- Education:

- B.Sc. in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (1992).

- Master’s degree, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

- PhD in Digital Systems Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

- Career:

- Lecturer and community development expert at Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

- Over 29 years as a consultant for international development partners, public, and private sectors.

- ICT Director, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (12 years).

- Resident Electoral Commissioner, Benue State (July 2017–December 2021).

- State Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation (2023 elections).

- Political Roles:

- APC Governorship Candidate, Plateau State (2023 elections).

- Appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction (October 23, 2024).

- APC National Chairman (July 24, 2025 - ).