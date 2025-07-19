Breaking: Anambra PDP Governorship Candidate Shot In Abuja ( Video)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the upcoming 2025 Anambra State election, Chief Jude Ezenwafor, has been shot by unknown gunmen in Abuja.

Ezenwafor was attacked on Friday night around the Wuse 2 area of the capital city while returning home from an appointment. He is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking to journalists from his hospital bed early Saturday morning, the visibly shaken candidate described the incident as a near-death experience.

“I’m currently in the hospital. The doctors are making efforts to operate me so that they can pull out bullets from my body,” Ezenwafor said in a faint voice.

Although details remained sketchy at press time, his media team has confirmed that he sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to the emergency unit following the attack.





Security agencies were yet to issue an official statement, but a source close to the PDP campaign team said the matter has been reported to the police and an investigation was underway.

Ezenwafor, a former presidential aspirant under the Labour Party before returning to the PDP, was recently confirmed as the party’s flagbearer for the Anambra State governorship election scheduled later this year.