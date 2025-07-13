Breaking :Air Peace Aircraft Veers Off Runway At Port Harcourt Airport ( video )

An Air Peace flight veered off the runway upon landing in Port Harcourt, but all passengers disembarked safely without injury.

Air Peace has confirmed that one of its aircraft, operating Flight P47190 from Lagos to Port Harcourt, experienced a runway excursion on landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

In a statement signed by the airline’s spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the carrier said the aircraft “veered slightly off the runway without any damage.” It added that all passengers onboard disembarked safely and calmly, and no injuries were reported.





“Air Peace confirms that its Flight P47190, operating from Lagos to Port Harcourt this morning, had a runway excursion after landing safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The aircraft veered slightly off the runway without any damage. All passengers disembarked safely and calmly, and no injuries were reported,” the statement read.

The airline reassured the travelling public of its continued commitment to safety, saying it maintains the highest standards in all aspects of its operations.

