Breaking :Air Peace Aircraft Veers Off Runway At Port Harcourt Airport ( video )

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

An Air Peace flight veered off the runway upon landing in Port Harcourt, but all passengers disembarked safely without injury.

Air Peace has confirmed that one of its aircraft, operating Flight P47190 from Lagos to Port Harcourt, experienced a runway excursion on landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

In a statement signed by the airline’s spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the carrier said the aircraft “veered slightly off the runway without any damage.” It added that all passengers onboard disembarked safely and calmly, and no injuries were reported.



“Air Peace confirms that its Flight P47190, operating from Lagos to Port Harcourt this morning, had a runway excursion after landing safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport. 

The aircraft veered slightly off the runway without any damage. All passengers disembarked safely and calmly, and no injuries were reported,” the statement read.

The airline reassured the travelling public of its continued commitment to safety, saying it maintains the highest standards in all aspects of its operations.

Video




Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال