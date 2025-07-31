Benue Governor Sacks All Commissioners, Appoints New CoS

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has dissolved the State Executive Council and has also appointed the former two-term Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Moses Atagher, as the new Chief of Staff.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday. Atagher, a seasoned administrator and former acting managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank, assumes his appointment with immediate effect.

The decision was announced by the Governor at the close of the 12th 2025 meeting of the Benue State Executive Council. He appreciated all the former commissioners who worked with him for two years, calling on those who may not be reappointed to remain in the party and continue to liaise with the system, as they are paving the way for other citizens who may be chosen to replace them to also contribute their quota to the development of the state.

Apart from the Chief of Staff, the Governor announced that the dissolution affects only commissioners. Speaking on behalf of the dissolved Commissioners, Barr. Bemsen Mnyim appreciated the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state in his administration.

According to him, “…at every stage in life, everywhere you are called to serve is a school. We have learnt a lot while working with you.” The former commissioners are directed to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their ministries as soon as possible.


