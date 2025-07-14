Another Veteran Ex Green Eagle's Player Kadiri Ikhana Health Worsens

This is a post by Ex International Segun Odegbami on the matter

Another Eagle on death throes!

I wish I do not have to do this…again.

But I have to, because it is frustrating.

It is absolutely clear to me that most of us, retired international Nigerian athletes, need help.

We are suffering, living in pain, poverty and poor health. In the past 4 months, 5 of us have died, and at relatively young ages too.





These deaths may not be totally unconnected with the consequences of ‘over flogging’ our bodies during our sports careers. Nobody knows for sure. What we do know, however, is that we shall never know unless something is done to investigate and understand the causes of these ‘early’ deaths that are seemingly on rampage this season.





We are yet to finish mourning and to bury four of the five sports heroes when frustrating news comes, two days ago, of another sports hero at death’s gates.





I appeal to the government of Edo State, to the National Sports Commission, to the Nigeria Football Federation, and to kindhearted Nigerians to intervene and come to the aid of Kadiri Ikhana, MON.

Yes, the same one, the ex-soldier, ex-international football player and member of the 1980 African Cup of Nations winning team, member of Bendel Insurance FC that dominated domestic Nigerian football at the end of the 1970s, and, easily, the most successful coach in domestic football history in Nigeria.





Kadiri is lying critically ill in Auchi,

A ‘good Samaritan’, Hon. Austin Braimoh, immediate past Chairman, South-South Police Service Commission, brought Kadiri’s situation to my attention and got me to speak with ‘Kawawa’ as I refer to Mr. Kadiri Ikhana.





Yesterday afternoon, Kawawa was referred and transferred to Irrua Specialist Teaching hospital, Auchi, Edo State, for more intensive investigation and for immediate blood transfusion in order to save his life. Hon. Braimoh has been paying the mounting bills, so far, to keep Kadiri alive.





In a muffled voice when he was conscious enough and able to utter a few words, Kadiri begged me to ask Nigerians to pray for him.

That’s what I am doing now.





Meanwhile, death is on the prowl this ‘season’.





As I was putting this report to bed, reports came in that former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, have both passed, hours apart, on the same 13th day of July.

May the Creator of the Universe accept their souls back Home to himself in their eternal Home.





The attached picture is of Kadiri Ikhana, MON, Airpeace Ambassador, taken yesterday. Please, let’s help him in anyway we can. I do not know what else to say, or do.





Dr. Olusegun Odegbami MON, OLY, AFNIIIA, FNIS.