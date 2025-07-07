Alleged €49 Million Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Two In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Directorate 1, on Monday, July 7, 2025, arraigned Abel Egerton Sokari, Nkiruka Chukwuma, and a company, Zakah Global Investment Limited, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on a six-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence, possession of fraudulent documents, and forgery to the tune of Forty-Nine Million Euros (€49,000,000).



