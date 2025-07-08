8 Boko Haram / ISWAP Terrorists Killed In Borno State By Army ( Viewers Discretion Advised)





At about 5:30pm on 30 June 2025, brave troops of Operation Hadin Kai on joint fighting patrol with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF) and Hybrid Forces(HF) made contact with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Manawaji in Gamboru Ngala LGA of Borno State.

Troops successfully attacked and eliminated 8 terrorists during the fierce firefight. Several weapons and ammunition of the dead and fleeing terrorists were also recovered.

Own troops, CJTF and HF did not sustain any casualties. The general security situation in the area remains calm but fluid.

Photos



