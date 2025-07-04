2027: I'll Face Rotimi Amaechi In Rivers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Friday declared that he’s ready to face a key member of the opposition coalition, Rotimi Amaechi in Rivers State.

Wike said: “I was not a governor when I refused some people from bringing their successor, in 2015 I defeated a very powerful governor who wanted his boy to be governor.

“In 2019, a super minister borrowing money from the Chinese bank and everywhere, making us to be highly indebted – he was the DG to for the President’s campaign – he couldn’t get 20 percent for Mr President then, I defeated him.

“Some people say Nigerians should come out. The man who is saying that, I want you to lead it.

“You that is inciting Nigerians to revolt, I’m waiting for you in Rivers State. You will start there first and lead it with your children.

“And it’s not that your children would be in London while you are here saying that they should come out and revolt.





“If you can come with your children, we will face ourselves; then we will know that you really mean what you are saying.”