Viral Video : Police Frowns At Nollywood Actress Use Of Policemen

byCKN NEWS -
 This is a statement by the spokesman of Nigerian Police ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on the incident 

The Nigeria Police Force strongly frowns at the conduct of armed police officers seen in a viral video trailing actress Angela Okorie while she jogged—an act considered clearly inconsistent with the professional standards and decorum expected of personnel of the Force. 

The incident, which appears to have occurred on or around a movie set, has also sparked widespread public concern and criticism. 

While it remains unclear whether the scene was part of a scripted production, the conduct of the officers seen in the video falls short of the standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force. 


Accordingly, necessary administrative processes have been initiated to identify the officers involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the video, while appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the outcome of the review. 


The Force remains committed to upholding professionalism, discipline, and public trust.


Muyiwa Adejobi

