UK Based Nigerian Caregiver Arrested For Kissing Patient

His name is Adewale Kudabo, 47 years old and he works at a Hospital and his job was to bath sick patients who were paralyzed or too weak to bathe themselves.

According the victim, a woman named Henry Fernandez, he was bathed her and after he was done, he leaned and kissed her lips. She wasn't expecting it so it took her by surprise.

The following day, after bathing her again, he tried to kiss her lips again but she moved her head to avoid it.

She later reported to the hospital management and the hospital management made him resign to avoid a scandal. She went further to report to police who arrested him in home.

He was charged with 2 counts of sexual assault and pleaded guilty to both and was sentenced to 1 year in prison by judge Alex Menary with insistence that he must spend 6 months in prison before he could even be considered for release in any grounds like good behavior.

He apologized to the victim and said he did it because he pitied her condition and thought kissing her will make her feel better. Adewale Kudabo is married with kids.