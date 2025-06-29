Breaking :Aso Rock Denies Akume's Resignation, Alleged Appointment Of Hadiza As SGF

 The Federal Government has denied reports making the rounds on social media on the resignation of Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume and appointment of Ms Hadiza Usman as his replacement 

Full statement 

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

Akume remains SGF

There has been no change in the status of His Excellency, Senator George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, currently in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments.

The information circulating about Akume's replacement is untrue. Agents of mischief fabricated it.

The Presidency advises Nigerians to disregard the fake news. 

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

June 28, 2025

