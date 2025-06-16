Police Inspector Shot Dead By 10-year-old Son In Anambra

A police officer has been k!lled while his young son was injured after his 10-year-old shot them both in Anambra.

The officer identified as Inspector Okolie Amechi was fatally shot by his 10-year-old son in an accidental discharge incident while on duty at a bank in Awka, Anambra State.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, while the officer was on duty at Polaris Bank, located along Zik Avenue by Okeke Street in Awka, and his sons paid him a visit at work.

The 10-year-old son, identified as Dominion Vincent, was playing with the weapon and had no idea it was loaded when he pulled the trigger from behind his father and fatally hit him in the spine.

The bullet also struck his youngest brother, Emmanuel, aged 6, who sustained gunshot injuries to his back and right hand.

Both victims were rushed to Amaku Specialist Teaching Hospital, Awka, where Emmanuel is currently responding to treatment. Sadly, the officer was pronpronounced dead on arrival.

The weapon was retrieved from the minor and secured, while the case has been officially sent to the Central Police Station (CPS) in Awka for investigation.

A message confirming the shooting reads: "Good evening, Sir. Incident Report – Accidental Discharge – 15/06/2026.

“Regret to inform you that on the above date, at about 9:40 p.m., Inspector Okolie Amechi (AP/No. 262498), who was on duty at Polaris Bank, Zik Avenue by Okeke Street, Awka, was visited by his three sons: Dominion Vincent (male, 10 years), Wisdom Vincent (male, 8 years), Emmanuel Vincent (male, 6 years).”

It added that unknown to the first son, Dominion, his father's service AK-47 rifle (Breach No. BA360691, loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition) had been negligently cocked and left without the safety on.