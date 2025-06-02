Police Hunt Yahoo Boy After Lover Was Found Dead In Bayelsa hotel

The Bayelsa State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a suspected Internet fraudster after the body of an unidentified young girl was found in a hotel in the Igbogene area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The incident, which a source who sought his identity not to be disclosed, that it happened on Saturday, has raised concerns in the community.

It was gathered that the deceased lodged in the hotel with the fleeing young man suspected to be an Internet fraudster popularly known as Yahoo boy.

The source said that a few minutes after the pair lodged in the hotel, the suspected Yahoo boy left the deceased behind.

The hotel manager discovered the lifeless body of the girl and reported the incident at the Igbogene Divisional Police Headquarters.

“The lifeless body of a young girl was found in a hotel at Igbogene on Saturday leaving the area in confusion.

“She lodged in the hotel with a suspected Yahoo boy who left immediately after.

“The hotel manager who found the dead body reported the incident to the police at Igbogene,” the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr Musa Muhammad, confirmed the incident to PUNCH Metro on Sunday saying an investigation is ongoing to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

Mohammed said: “We received the report yesterday (Saturday, though no arrest has been made for now, but an investigation is ongoing.

“We are making serious inquiries to ensure that the culprits are brought to book. Also, an autopsy would be run on the deceased body to ascertain the cause of the death.”