Police Arrest Eight Over Two-month-old Baby’s Death In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested eight suspects over the alleged killing of a two-month-old baby dumped inside a domestic well in Ilorin, the state capital.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin , the state Police commissioner, Adekimi Ojo, said that the arrest of the suspects followed intelligence gathering and preliminary findings in the case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, adding that they are currently undergoing rigorous interrogation at the State CID.





“On May 25, 2025, at about 10:00pm, one Aishat Tahiru of No. 9, Maiduku Area, Zango, Ilorin, reported at Kulende Police Station, a disturbing case of a missing child. She stated that at about 4:30pm while observing her evening prayers, she left her two-month-old baby, Adam Tahiru, asleep on the sofa in her room. Shortly after, she instructed her daughter, Mariam, to check on the baby, but to her dismay, the child was nowhere to be found. An alarm was immediately raised, prompting neighbours to conduct a search around the vicinity. Despite their efforts, the baby could not be located”.





The police boss said that the matter was subsequently escalated and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Ilorin on May 27, 2025, for in-depth investigation.





“Tragically, during the course of the investigation, the lifeless body of baby Adam Tahiru was discovered in a well within the same community. Following intelligence gathering and preliminary findings, eight suspects were arrested and are currently undergoing rigorous interrogation at the State CID”.





The police commissioner also said that the investigation remained ongoing, adding that further updates would be provided as developments unfold.





The command assured the public that every effort was being made to ensure justice was served “in this heartbreaking case”.