Ondo Govt Demolish Cenotaph Built In Honor Of Owo Massacre

The Ondo State Government has demolished the cenotaph built to honour victims of the 2022 Owo church massacre, where over 40 worshippers lost their lives in a brutal attack during Sunday Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.





The memorial park, constructed opposite the Olowo of Owo’s palace by the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has now been razed—sparking emotional backlash across the state and beyond.





Captured in a viral video, a bulldozer tore through the structure that bore the names of those killed—just two years after one of Nigeria’s deadliest church attacks shocked the nation and the world.





The government says the demolition followed complaints from the Olowo's palace, which viewed the cenotaph’s proximity as a violation of Yoruba cultural tradition—a place of mourning built too close to the seat of royal power.





Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration has pledged to build a new memorial elsewhere, but many are asking: Can tradition and remembrance coexist? Should cultural beliefs override national grief?



