Nigerian Scholar Wins $300,000 Dan David Prize for Groundbreaking Archaeological Discovery

Dr. Abidemi Babatunde Babalola, a Nigerian research archaeologist at the British Museum, has won the 2025 Dan David Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious and financially significant awards in the historical disciplines. He was honoured with a $300,000 cash prize at a ceremony held in Italy on May 28.

The award recognizes Dr. Babalola’s pioneering research, which proves that glass bead production in Africa, specifically in Ile-Ife, Nigeria, is indigenous. For years, scholars believed Africa lacked the technology for such production, but his work has reshaped that narrative, reinforcing the continent's contributions to early human civilization.

Dr. Babalola’s research spans over two decades and includes excavations in Ile-Ife, as well as fellowships at Harvard University and the University of Cambridge. His interdisciplinary approach combines scientific, ethnographic, and historical methods to show how glass beads were central to Yoruba culture, touching on class, gender, power, and religion.

The Dan David Prize is awarded not as a grant but as a recognition of scholarly excellence. Previous Nigerian winner and close friend of Babalola, who received the same prize in 2023, noted, “This is a reward for undeniable, field-defining work. Babalola's discovery is a turning point in African historical studies.”

Dr. Babalola’s recognition is not only a personal achievement but also a proud moment for Nigerian academia. His work opens new doors for understanding Africa’s past and affirms that African scholars are shaping global historical knowledge with rigour, resilience, and excellence.



