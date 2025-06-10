Nigerian Celebrity Simon Guobadia Deported Back To Nigeria After Month Long Detention By US ICE

Simon Guobadia, 61, split with Williams, 43, last February after 15 months of marriage. His bad luck didn’t end there. On Tuesday Us Weekly reported that Guobadia was released from ICE custody after weeks at a detention center and deported to his home country of Nigeria.

Guobadia has been caught in a tense legal battle with Williams since their split. In November, Guobadia sued Williams for $75,000 alleging that she inflicted emotional distress, invaded his privacy, and defamed him.





According to the lawsuit, Williams maliciously posted “false and defamatory statements about Plaintiff on social media platforms, specifically implying that (Guobadia) suffers from erectile dysfunction.”





The claims have subjected Guobadia to “public ridicule.”





They’ve also gone head-to-head over their home, which Williams wants exclusive access to. The judge sided with her, allowing her to live in the house until the divorce proceedings end. The hearings have been repeatedly postponed due to Guobadia’s time in detention.





He will now have to video call into the ex-lovebird’s remaining divorce hearings.

Guobadia was reportedly “in good spirits” despite the whole situation. After spending time locked up in Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center, it seems like Simon has accepted his fate.





Guobadia and Williams had a whirlwind romance and announced their engagement in May 2021 after only one month of dating, and only one month after he split from his third wife and another former Real Housweives of Atlanta cast member Falynn Guobadia. He and Williams wed in a traditional Nigerian ceremony in November 2022, followed by an American ceremony. The duo starred together in a Real Housewives spin-off series Porsha’s Family Matters.





Guobadia had never been behind bars until he was snatched by immigration officers and held for months. He was put on a plane back home this week.