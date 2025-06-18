Nigerian Born Sex Predator Jailed In UK

Emmanuel Onwubiko, 36, was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault after a five-day trail at Liverpool Crown Court last month.

On Friday, June 13, 2025, Onwubiko, a married man with kids, was sentenced to two years of immediate imprisonment, and ordered to sign the s3x offender register for 10 years.

Onwubiko assaulted the victim while he was working at a Warrington residential home as an agency care worker on January 1, 2024.

The distraught teenage care worker had a full immersion baptism to try to cleanse her body after being s3xually assaulted by Onwubiko, the court heard.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that on the day of the offences in January last year, the 36-year-old defendant, who had lectured in further education in Nigeria, was employed at the home as an agency worker. They were working together on a ward for patients with dementia and severe mental issues.

Jailing him for two years, Judge Gary Woodhall said, “From the very beginning of the time that day you behaved inappropriately towards her. You demonstrated sexual attraction to her, said she was beautiful and wanted her all to yourself.”

He said his assaults began with touching her br3ast and later touching her b0ttom while she was attending to a patient. On two occasions he squeezed by and touched her v@gina and she became increasingly concerned.





When she became upset, he said that such behaviour was normal in Nigeria and women there would not report it.





"You were trying to put pressure on her,” the judge told Onwubiko.

In a court case last year, it was heard that the victim's dad punched Onwubiko several times to the back of his head after hearing of his daughter's assault.

Onwubiko suffered a nose bleed, two chipped teeth, and a month later, it was confirmed that he had a subdural haemorrhage.

He underwent an emergency operation which involved a hole being drilled into his brain.





The victim's father was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.



