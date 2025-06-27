Next Foods Ltd Heads To Court Over Demolition Of Property Linked To Peter Obi’s Family

The majority shareholder of Next Foods Ltd, Mr. Ndibe Obi — younger brother to Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections — has initiated legal action over the demolition of a company-owned property in Ikeja, Lagos.





Speaking in Awka on Thursday, the company’s legal counsel, Chief Emeka Okpoko, SAN, confirmed that legal proceedings are underway to challenge the demolition.





According to Chief Okpoko, “We are filing for an order to be joined as parties to the original case and seeking leave to amend the processes to include our client’s name. An application has also been submitted to set aside the judgment that led to the demolition.”





He further explained that the legal team is pursuing multiple avenues: a stay of execution, an injunction pending the hearing of the substantive matter, and a conversion of the originating summons to pleadings — a move that would allow all parties to present their cases fully.





Okpoko detailed the property’s history, stating it was acquired by Next Foods Ltd in 2011, with the governor’s consent granted in 2013. “The land has always belonged to the company. The deed of assignment tracks ownership back to the era of Western Nigeria when the land registry was in Ibadan. The last known owners sold it after inheriting the land from a predecessor who died intestate.”





Recalling how the incident unfolded, Okpoko said: “I was informed last Friday that some individuals arrived at the property claiming they were executing a court order. When I inquired about documentation, the security guard initially said none was presented. Eventually, he found a document — a Form 41 — which referred to a debt of N5,700 and sought the recovery of goods and chattels.”





He added that the original legal matter was filed as Deborah Olonwulogbo vs. Unknown Persons, and upon tracing it to a specific court, they discovered that the claim sought possession, not title, via an originating summons — a method typically used when no disputes are expected.





“The affidavit alleged that the claimant returned from caring for a sick husband to find squatters on the property. Based on that, a motion for substituted service was granted, but our belief is that this notice was discreetly pasted in an obscure location and then removed.”





Okpoko refrained from blaming the judge involved, noting: “From the court file, it’s clear the judge acted on the belief that substituted service had been properly executed.”





He also questioned the timing of the enforcement, pointing out that although judgment was given in 2024, execution only occurred in June 2025 — well beyond the six-month window typically allowed for such action.





“We’ve filed our own documents establishing clear ownership and pointing out that we were never served or aware of the pending suit. The demolition came as a complete shock.”





He also raised issues surrounding the certificate of occupancy presented by the opposing party, which he said was a federal C of O obtained in 2021 — contrasting it with Next Foods’ state C of O issued in 2011 and backed by the governor’s consent in 2013.





“I don’t believe a federal C of O applies to Ikeja GRA. We’ll investigate further, but it raises serious questions. By 2025, virtually every inch of that area is built up — approvals don’t apply retroactively to override an existing legal title,” he added.





Okpoko concluded by affirming the company’s compliance record: “Next Foods has consistently met all statutory obligations to the Lagos State Government, including annual returns. We have the receipts and will present them in court.”





He expressed confidence that once the court hears their side, justice will prevail.