My Marriage Has Crashed ...Actress Biola Adebayo

Nigerian actress, Biola Adebayo, has shocked her fans with the revelation that her marriage has crashed.

The revelation came on her ex-husband’s birthday, marking an unexpected turn in what many believed was a blissful union.





In a post, Biola referred to her ex-husband as both her “ex-husband” and “baby daddy,” officially confirming the end of their marriage.





This comes as a surprise to many, as the couple had largely kept their private lives away from public scrutiny.





Biola offered kind prayers for her former partner, wishing him grace, peace, and divine guidance.

“Yes, you heard me right. My husband and I have been separated since April last year.” She added that despite their separation, they have chosen to co-parent their son in peace and mutual respect.

The actress admitted the breakup was not easy and apologised to those who felt disappointed by the news. She explained that although she had hoped the marriage would work, she now sees the value in prioritising her well-being and staying alive to “tell the story.”





Biola also asked her followers to keep her and her family in their prayers. She acknowledged the difficulty of the journey and the emotional toll it has taken on her, especially in private moments.





She said, “While I go about making other people happy in the day. My pillow is drenched with my own tears almost every night for the past 14 months.”





Despite the pain, Biola said she draws strength from her faith in Christ, who she believes loves her eternally and sacrificed himself for her. She credited her ability to carry on to this deep spiritual support.





The actress emphasised the importance of kindness, reminding the public that people often carry unseen burdens.





She urged, “Let’s learn to be kind to people. You have no idea what others are going through until they say it.”





The announcement has stirred waves across social media, with many expressing shock, sympathy, and admiration for her bravery. Fans praised her maturity and the way she handled the revelation with grace and empathy.







