Military Retires 542 Senior Non Commissioned Army , Navy , Airforce Officers

A total of 542 senior Non-Commissioned Officers retired from the Nigerian Armed Forces on Thursday after 35 years of service.

The retirement ceremony, held at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre in Oshodi, Lagos, included 362 soldiers from the Nigerian Army, 134 from the Navy, and 46 from the Air Force.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, represented by Major General Aligbe Obhiozele of TRADOC, praised the retirees for their dedication.

Obhiozele stated, “Today we celebrate your courage, discipline and selfless service to our great nation. Your 35-year journey embodies the finest military traditions of resilience and patriotism.

"As you transition to civilian life, we urge you to uphold these values and become pillars in your communities."





He also urged the retirees to avoid financial mismanagement and neglect of their health, warning that society expects them to continue to uphold the discipline they displayed during service.

NAFRC Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Mamman, said the centre had trained over 53,000 personnel since its establishment.

Mamman thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving major improvements such as bigger starter packs for retirees, digitisation of records, e-learning upgrades, and new workshop equipment.

“These interventions have significantly enhanced our capacity to prepare servicemen for civilian life,” Mamman noted.

Retirees, who were trained in various vocational skills, received discharge certificates to the cheers of their families. Some described the moment as emotional, but hopeful.

Sergeant Musa Bello said, “The training has prepared me well for civil life. I was trained in farming. I hope to invest my gratuity in it. I am proud of my service years.”

The event ended with the traditional lowering of flags, marking their formal exit from military service.




