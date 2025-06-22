Kidnapped NDLEA State Director Released In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command today 22nd June 2025 confirmed the release of the abducted NDLEA Anambra State Director, Mr. Daniel Onyishi. It would be recalled that the victim was abducted  in the early hours of 12th June 2025 along Winner Road, Awka. He is currently in safe custody and receiving medical attention. 


The Police, in collaboration with sister Agencies, especially the high-powered covert Operatives of the NDLEA led by Mrs Florence Ezeonye, the Zone 12 Commander of the NDLEA, complemented the aggressive rescue efforts which helped the victim's safe return. 


Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, *CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD,* has briefed the Police High Command on the development and activated the IGP’s directive to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. 


