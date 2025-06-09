Immigration Officer Behind The Arrest Of An Alleged Fleeing Ritualist Gets N5m Gift

 The Immigration officer Orji Ugochukwu behind the arrest of an Enugu based ritualist has been given another sum of N5m by a businessman 

This was his Post on the latest donation addressed to the donor 


King Ebuka Onunkwo 

CEO, Seahorse Nig. Ltd

Anambra State,


Sir,


LETTER OF APPRECIATION

I, Prince Orji Ugochukwu, an officer of the Nigeria Immigration service write to appreciate the warm reception and kind gestures showered  on me in your home on sunday 8th june, 2025.


You have proved beyond reasonable doubt that you are a patriot and your wisdom, kindness, support and above all, love is worthy of emulation.


I deeply appreciate the hefty monetary gift of Five Million Naira (#5,000,000) given to me by your humble self(King Ebuka Onunkwo CEO seahorse Nig.Ltd) in commendation of my uprightness and dedication to place humanity above selfish interest by rejecting a whooping sum of 10 million Naira from a Ritualist native doctor who wanted to escape justice after committing heinous crimes. I promise to always give-in my best in discharge of my duties because i believe that service to humanity is the best work of life.


Thank you for this great honor. God Bless you and the entire Seahorse Family.


Yours Sincerely,


Prince Orji Ugochukwu

