IGP Slams Ex-AIG Owohunwa, Others with Criminal Charges Over Alleged Age Falsification, Forgery

In a major shakeup that has rocked the Nigerian police community, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has filed a 14-count criminal charge against several retired senior officers, including a former Assistant Inspector-General (AIG), Idowu Owohunwa, and former Commissioners of Police, Benneth Igweh and Ukachi Peter Opara.

Filed under charge number CR/353/25 at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the case centers on allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery, and unlawful alteration of official police records. The charges stem from what authorities describe as a coordinated effort by the accused to falsify their ages and service records during their time in the force.

Also named in the suit are retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Obo Ukam Obo, and retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Simon Lough. According to the police, several other suspects believed to be connected to the forgery ring are still at large.

Court documents obtained by Lagos Reporters allege that the officers, most of whom reportedly joined the Nigeria Police Force in or around 1999, used forged documents to manipulate their official records. A key piece of evidence cited in the charge is a document labeled Signal No. DTO 221535/05/89, purportedly issued from NIGPOL Admin Lagos and addressed to the Commandant of the Police Academy in Kaduna.

Investigators say the forged signal was used to support altered and misleading information in the service files of the accused officers.

“The former officers are alleged to have orchestrated a criminal conspiracy to introduce falsified data into official police records, undermining the integrity of the force,” the IGP stated.

The development has sparked conversations across law enforcement and legal circles, especially considering the high-ranking status of those involved.

Legal proceedings are expected to commence in the coming days, as the Nigeria Police Force intensifies efforts to bring all suspects tied to the case to justice.



