Gov Yusuf Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mourn 22 Kano Athletes

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has extended heartfelt condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in an auto accident that claimed 22 lives and left several others seriously injured.

The victims, who were mostly in their youthful age, were returning home on Saturday as Kano’s contingent from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State when their bus fell off a bridge some kilometres from Kano.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the state declared Monday, 2nd June as a public holiday to symphathise with the victims’ families.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences over the unfortunate incident that occurred to the brave Kano team members on their way back home along the Kano–Zaria expressway.”







